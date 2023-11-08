Senate Asks FG To Immortalise Late Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland

The Senate has asked the Federal Government to immortalise the late Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Abdulrahman Ado Ibrahim.

Ibrahim, a former Vice President of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, died on October 29 in an Abuja hospital where he had been receiving treatment for age-related ailment and has since been buried. He was aged 95.

During plenary on Wednesday, the upper chamber observed a minute silence in honour of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, demanding that the Federal College of Education Okene After him.

This followed a motion by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan representing Kogi Central senatorial district in the National Assembly.

The Senate also launched an investigation into the alleged lingering cases of undisclosed admissions that has left the fate of about 290 qualified students hanging in the balance at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in Enugu State.

Sponsoring the motion, Senator Nwaebonyi Onyeka Peter from Ebonyi North, cited the case of one Miss Chinyere Ekwe, who was admitted to study Medicine and surgery at the University of Nsukka but had the admission truncated on the order of the Joint Admissions and the Matriculations Board (JAMB).

After an extensive debate on the worrisome practice, the upper chamber, therefore, resolved to investigate the allegation by referring the motion to the committee on tertiary institutions and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) as well as Ethics, privileges and public petitions for further legislative action.

Both committees are expected to invite the officials of JAMB, UNN and the Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, in the course of the probe to explain the circumstances surrounding the ‘undisclosed admission’ phenomenon and report back in two weeks.