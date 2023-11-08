Senate To Investigate JAMB, UNN Over Admission Denial

The Senate has launched an investigation into the alleged lingering cases of undisclosed admissions that has left the fate of about 290 qualified students hanging in the balance at the University Of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State.

A case in point was highlighted by the sponsor of the motion, Senator Nwebonyi Onyeka from Ebonyi North, of one Chinyere Ekwe admitted to study Medicine and Surgery at the university and had the admission truncated on the order of JAMB.

The Senate, after an extensive debate on the practice, therefore, resolved to investigate the allegation by referring the motion to the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND as well as Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions for further legislative action.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has planned an additional 700 megawatts to the National Grid to boost and expand the base-load generation in the country and enhance the grid’s ability to take renewable energy.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, disclosed this in Abuja during a media parley.

Adelabu said the additional megawatts will be coming from the Zungeru Power Plant.

He also questioned the rationale behind the privatisation of distribution and generating companies, promising to probe the renewal of their licences by the previous administration.