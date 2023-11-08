Tinubu Names 11 NPC Commissioners, Reappoints Nine

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, appointed 20 Nigerians to serve as Federal Commissioners in the National Population Commission (NPC).

Nine current of the Commissioners were re-appointed for second term in office while 11 others were newly appointed.

In a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President charged the new and returning NPC Commissioners to “successfully implement all measures taken by his administration to produce and effectively appropriate accurate population data with which lasting solutions to Nigeria’s socio-political and economic challenges can be conclusively developed and executed”.

They are:

(1) Hon. Emmanuel Trump Eke — Abia

(2) Dr. Clifford Zirra — Adamawa — Reappointed

(3) Mr. Chidi Christopher Ezeoke — Anambra — Reappointed

(4) Barr. Isa Audu Buratai — Borno — Reappointed

(5) Bishop Alex Ukam — Cross River

(6) Ms. Blessyn Brume-Ataguba — Delta

(7) Dr. Jeremiah Ogbonna Nwankwegu — Ebonyi

(8) Dr. Tony Aiyejina — Edo — Reappointed

(9) Mr. Ejike Ezeh — Enugu — Reappointed

(10) Mr. Abubakar Damburam — Gombe — Reappointed

(11) Prof. Uba Nnabue — Imo — Reappointed

(12) Ms. Sa’adatu Dogon Bauchi Garba — Kaduna

(13) Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa — Kano

(14) Hon. Yori Afolabi — Kogi

(15) Hon. Olakunle Sobukola — Ogun

(16) Hon. Temitayo Oluseye Oluwatuyi — Ondo

(17) Sen. Mudashiru Hussain — Osun — Reappointed

(18) Ms. Mary Ishaya Afan — Plateau

(19) Mr. Ogiri Itotenaan Henry — Rivers

(20) Mr. Saany Sale — Taraba — Reappointed