Zamfara United Club Ready For New NNL Season, Says General Manager

The General Manager of Zamfara United Football Club, James Ishaku on Wednesday assured club fans that the team is ready for the new Nigeria National League (NNL) season

Ishaku is confident that his team is adequately prepared to compete for the Promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League next year.

READ ALSO: Ex-Tottenham Boss Nuno Sacked By Saudi Club Al Ittihad

He made this known while addressing journalists in Gusau, the state capital ahead of the club’s league opener in Lafia, Nasarawa State

The manager said the team has been camping and preparing for the league season with various preseason friendlies in Sokoto, Lagos and Zamfara State.

Zamfara United will kick-start their 2023-24 NNL season against Nasarawa United at Lafia Township Stadium on Saturday, 11th of November 2023.

Ishaku said the management of the Nigeria National League (NNL) has approved Zaria Stadium as the home ground for Zamfara United FC this season due to the ongoing renovation of Sardauna Memorial Stadium Gusau.

Nigeria National League (NNL) is the second-highest overall in the Nigerian football league system after the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).