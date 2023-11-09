FG To Obi: Tinubu Not Insensitive To Nigerians

The Federal Government has countered a claim by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election Peter Obi that President Bola Tinubu is uncaring and insensitive to the suffering of Nigerians.

A day after Tinubu signed into law the N2.17trn supplementary budget, Obi had taken to his X handle claiming that the President failed to consider certain emergencies and pressing needs of the country.

The LP presidential candidate said that going by the manner the budgetary allocations were done, Tinubu was obviously unaware of the dire crisis in the country.

READ ALSO: Obi Faults Supplementary Budget, Says FG ‘Uncaring, Insensitive To Suffering Nigerians’

But in a swift response, the Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris said the budget “is not insensitive, but rather a bold and pragmatic response to the pressing and economic challenges Nigeria currently faces”.

In a Thursday statement, the minister urged Obi to take the time and effort to acquaint himself with the details of the supplementary budget which includes allocations for essential sectors: security, agriculture and food security, works and housing, wage increase for workers, student loan scheme and social safety nets, among others, all aimed at strengthening the country’s economic foundations and improve the living conditions of Nigerians.

“The broad provision in the supplementary budget is a reflection of President Tinubu’s strong desire and eagerness to support the vital functions of government, address urgent security needs, and fast-track the country’s recovery process from the economic impact occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy,” the minister was quoted by his media aide Rabiu Ibrahim as saying.

Idris asked the opposition to be informed and balanced in the exercise of their right to differing opinions and refrain from misrepresentation of facts for political gains, explaining that the supplementary budget was derived from the active engagement and consultation with relevant stakeholders who ensured that the budgetary provisions aligned with the needs and expectations of Nigerians.

He emphasized that, in line with President Tinubu’s inclination to accountability and transparency in government expenditure, all items in the supplementary budget have been meticulously scrutinised to ensure efficient utilisation of public funds.