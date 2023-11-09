Former Students Allegedly Stab Teacher To Death In Taraba

Former students of Model Secondary School located in Jalingo the Taraba state capital have allegedly stabbed their teacher to death.

The teacher identified as Bassey Sardauna was stabbed outside the school premises while on board a tricycle to go home.

Speaking to Channels Television via a telephone interview, the vice principal academics of the school Tsokwa Sani disclosed that the issue leading to his stabbing started from an inter-house inspection which was disrupted by an ex-student of the institution who stormed the school to sign a form.

“Trouble started when a former student accompanied his colleague to school to sign a Nigeria Air Force form,” he said.

”Usually on Thursdays, we hold inter-house inspections and in the process the said former students stormed the school and tried interrupting, so one of them withdrew and stepped back and asked the other to withdraw and apologise since they are in the school for a purpose.

”The former student declined saying he cannot withdraw and cannot apologise.

”In the process, the teacher flogged the former student asking that they should leave the school premises which led to an upheaval that the students reacted by shouting at the former students and they subsequently left the school premises.

”We usually close by 1:40 pm, so, at about 1:20 pm I was reliably informed that the former students regrouped with some louts and were hiding waiting for the teacher to step out.

”On getting such information we asked that he should not step out on foot but rather be taken out in a colleague’s vehicle, a decision he declined saying the former students cannot stand him in a battle,” he added.

“In that regard, some of his colleagues numbering three decided to accompany him to the roadside where he boarded a tricycle, and in the process of the tricycle taking off the former students alongside the touts attacked him and stabbed him in the leg.

”He was taken to the Federal Medical Centre Jalingo for medical attention after losing so much blood and gave up in the process.”

His remains have been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre Jalingo.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state Abdullahi Usman has confirmed the attack.

He disclosed that a discrete investigation had been launched into the incident as directed by the Commissioner of Police and the culprits would be arrested and charged to court according to law.