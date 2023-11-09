Gov Polls: DSS Cautions Stakeholders Against Provocative Statements

With hours to the November 11, 2023 governorship elections, the Department of State Services (DSS) has cautioned politicians against provocative comments.

In a statement, DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, “observed rising trends and patterns of incendiary comments by some personalities of influence and representatives of non-governmental entities within and outside the country”.

The secret police said “such statements run against public peace and harmony”.

“With the elections and the attendant contentions legally over, it is expected that we should forge ahead in nation building without rancour or acrimony. This is against the backdrop that reckless rhetorics have the capacity to lead to social unrest and instability, which can put the country’s well-being and the general safety of citizens at risk.

“Similarly, the Service urges key players and their supporters in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa States to conform to the rules of engagement and specifically the electoral law during the 11th November, 2023 gubernatorial elections in the areas. The aim is to avert situations likely to undermine the processes. So far, the Service has substantially liaised with INEC, sister security agencies and relevant NGOs to ensure hitch free exercises in the affected States.”

The DSS implored all stakeholders, irrespective of their political affiliations or grievances, to engage in respectful and constructive conversations that promote collective understanding.