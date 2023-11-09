IGP Appoints Disu As Rivers CP, Redeploys Emeka

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has appointed Tunji Disu as the new Commissioner of Police in Rivers State.

The IGP also redeployed Nwonyi Emeka from Rivers State to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

READ ALSO: IGP Redeploys Imo Police Commissioner ‘For Neutrality Sake’

The redeployments were announced in a statement by Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday morning.

The IGP also ordered new postings for 14 Assistant Inspector General of Police and 24 commissioners.

The redeployment of Emeka from the Rivers State Police Command and the posting of Disu to the Command followed a political crisis that rocked the oil-rich South-South state last week.

Some protesting youths had demanded the redeployment of Emeka last week following the impeachment saga against Gov Sim Fubara, who alleged that the police shot at him on his was to inspect a burnt section of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Although the police had denied the allegation, there had been growing calls for the IGP to reshuffle the Command.

Before his new posting, Disu was Head of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and a former Commander of the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos State.

In a similar fashion, the IGP moved CP Mohammed Barde from Imo State Police Command to Safer Highways at the Force Headquarters in Abuja. Barde was replaced with CP Danjuma Aboki. This is coming days to the November 11, 2023 governorship poll in Imo State.

The IGP charged the newly posted officers to be professional and diligent in their exercise of Force policy.