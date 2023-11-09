Union Suspends Activities Over Taraba Teacher’s Killing

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools in Taraba State has directed its members to suspend academic activities till further notice.

This followed the multiple stabbing to death of one of them, Bassey Sardauna, a teacher with Model Government Day Secondary School by some former students of the institution.

A press statement by the Chairman of the union, Sule Abasu, said until justice is served to its slain member they will not return to the classrooms.

“Fellow comrades, on a very sad note we received a shocking news of the demise of our colleague who was stabbed to death.

“This is an inhuman act meted to the most peaceful group of persons and organisation.

“Teachers are known for their contributions to the development of our society.

“You are to note that an injury to one, is an injury to all of us.

“We hereby register our displeasure over this barbaric devilish act where a teacher becomes a prey to his students and other hoodlums in the society.

“We, therefore, call on you to suspend academic activities in all schools across the state, until this issue is addressed so that our duty is carried out without encumbrance.”

The state government on its part is vowing to adequately investigate the matter and ensure that no stone is left unturned.

A press statement by the state Commissioner for Education, Augustina Godwin, said that some arrests have been made with investigation already launched.

The government promised to enhance security of schools by deploying both armed and unarmed security operatives to avert further attacks.