Valverde Extends Real Madrid Deal Until 2029

The 25-year-old Uruguay international joined Real Madrid in 2016 at the age of 18, from Penarol in Montevideo.

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated November 9, 2023
Real Madrid’s Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde, Real Madrid’s Spanish forward Lucas Vazquez and Real Madrid’s Spanish defender Jesus Vallejo react at the end of the UEFA Champions League 1st round day 6 Group F football match between Real Madrid CF and Celtic FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 2, 2022. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

 

Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde has extended his contract with Real Madrid for two more seasons until 2029, the Spanish club announced in a statement on Thursday.

The club did not give figures but, according to Spanish media, as with the recent extensions of Eduardo Camavinga, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, Valverde’s extension, which runs until June 30, 2029, would be accompanied by a release clause of one billion euros.

