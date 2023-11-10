Ekiti CJ To Resume Monday After Court Collapse, Says NBA President

The Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye, is set to resume on Monday, four months after after a section of the state high court complex collapsed on the judge while in his office.

Justice Adeyeye was still in his chamber at the time of the collapse on Wednesday, July 12.

Months after, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, visited the CJ in London, the United Kingdom.

The visit was contained in a statement on Friday by the NBA National Publicity Secretary, Akorede Habeeb Lawal.

According to the statement, the NBA President expressed gratitude to God that Justice Adeyeye has quickly recovered to full health.

Maikyau disclosed that the CJ is in high spirits and is set to return to the country to resume work on Monday.

“His Lordship was full of appreciation to God Almighty for sparing his life and restoring his health. He acknowledged the support of the Ekiti State Government, the legal icon Aare Afe Babalola OFR, SAN, the judiciary, and the NBA for standing by him in this trying time,” the statement read.

