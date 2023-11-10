Ekiti CJ To Resume Monday After Court Collapse, Says NBA President

The Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye, is set to resume on Monday, four months after after a section of the state high court complex collapsed on the judge while in his office.
Justice Adeyeye was still in his chamber at the time of the collapse on Wednesday, July 12.
Months after, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, visited the CJ in London, the United Kingdom.
The visit was contained in a statement on Friday by the NBA National Publicity Secretary, Akorede Habeeb Lawal.
According to the statement, the NBA President expressed gratitude to God that Justice Adeyeye has quickly recovered to full health.
Maikyau disclosed that the CJ is in high spirits and is set to return to the country to resume work on Monday.
“His Lordship was full of appreciation to God Almighty for sparing his life and restoring his health. He acknowledged the support of the Ekiti State Government, the legal icon Aare Afe Babalola OFR, SAN, the judiciary, and the NBA for standing by him in this trying time,” the statement read.
NBA PRESIDENT VISITS HAILING CHIEF JUDGE OF EKITI STATE IN LONDON; DECRIES ATTACK ON JUDICIAL OFFICER IN GOMBE
The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, OON, SAN has expressed gratitude to God that the Hon. The Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Hon.Justice Oyewole Adeyeye has quickly recovered to full health, following injuries sustained from the collapse of part of the Ekiti State High Court complex housing the Chambers of his lordship earlier in July this year.
The NBA President who paid a visit on the Chief Judge of Ekiti State in London on Thursday 9 November, disclosed that his lordship is in high spirits and is set to return to the country to resume work on Monday. His Lordship was full of appreciation to God Almighty for sparing his life and restoring his health. He acknowledged the support of the Ekiti State Government, the legal icon Aare Afe Babalola OFR, SAN, the judiciary, and the NBA for standing by him in this trying times.
Recall that the NBA had bemoaned the deplorable state of court infrastructures across the country, following the collapse of the Chambers of the Chief Judge Ekiti State leading to his lordship’s hospitalisation and subsequent medical consultation in the United Kingdom.
Meanwhile, the NBA has confirmed an attack on a judge of the Upper Area Court in Balanga Local Government Area of Gombe State, who was visiting a locus in quo. The NBA condemns this attack in unequivocal terms and has pledged to ensure that the perpetrators of this criminal contempt of court are apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law.
To this end, the NBA President has directed the Chairmen of NBA Gombe Branch and the NBA Security Agencies Relations Committee (SARC) to collaborate with the Gombe State Police Command and has called on the Commissioner of Police, Gombe State to get to the root of this incident as soon as possible.
Akorede Habeeb Lawal
National Publicity Secretary, NBA