Gov Lawal Swears In 14 LG Sole Administrators In Zamfara

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has sworn in the sole administrators of the 14 local government areas of the state, charging them to uphold the guiding principles of his administration’s rescue mission.

The ceremony was held on Thursday at the Nadama Hall, J. B Yakubu Secretariat in Gusau, the state capital.

Addressing the newly sworn-in sole administrators, Lawal said that the guiding principles in appointing them are competence, dedication, and experience.

READ ALSO: Wike Remains My Principal, Says Gov Fubara

He reminded them of his administration’s mission to ensure full implementation of policies and programmes that will assist in the positive transformation of people’s well-being, particularly on security and infrastructure development issues.

The 14 sole administrators, the governor stated, were entrusted with the responsibility to oversee the affairs of the Local Government Councils for six months, pending the completion of all necessary preparations for the Local Government elections by the State Independent Electoral Commission.

The governor’s media aide, Sulaiman Bala Idris, also disclosed this in a statement, saying the sole administrators were tasked with working very hard to justify the enormous confidence reposed in them.

“Governor Lawal, while addressing the newly sworn-in sole administrators, said that the guiding principles in appointing them are competence, dedication, and experience. These qualities are the foundation upon which they were entrusted with the responsibility to oversee the affairs of the Local Government Councils pending the completion of all necessary preparations for the Local Government elections by the State Independent Electoral Commission,” the statement read.

“The sole administrators were carefully selected to run the affairs of Local Governments in recognition of their honesty, integrity, valuable contributions to their respective communities, and support to rescuing Zamfara from the morass of ineptitude and impunity.

“The Governor further tasked them to work very hard to justify the enormous confidence reposed in them. Preparing yourselves to handle the numerous tasks and responsibilities would be best. This is important, considering the role of local government as the third tier of government and the closest to the people.”