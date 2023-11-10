Lagos Govt To Divert Traffic For Annual Women’s Marathon

The Lagos State Government on Friday said there will be a diversion of traffic on some routes due to the 2023 edition of the Annual Women’s Marathon billed for the weekend.

This is according to a statement from the Lagos State Transportation Commissioner Oluwaseun Osiyemi who noted that the diversion – which is primarily for the participants’ safefy – will last for some hours on Saturday.

“Ahead of the Annual Women’s Mini Marathon, the Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion plans on some routes in Lagos Island between 6.00am and 2.00pm on Saturday, 11th November, 2023,” the commissioner said Friday.

The race will start at the Lagos City Mall to JK Randle Avenue to Water Board to Old NITEL Building to Outer Marina road (front of State House) through Army Officers’ Mess to Independence Bridge to Bonny Camp Bridge to Ahmadu Bello Way to Eko Atlantic (old Bar-Beach) to Akin Adesola St to Five Cowries Bridge (Falomo Bridge) to Falomo Roundabout to Awolowo Road to Onikan Roundabout.

The finish point is the Mobolaji Johnson Arena (old Onikan Stadium), the commissioner added.

Due to this, there will be diversion in the following routes before and during the race:

1. Outer Marina road and Odunlami Street, Lagos Island.

2. Inner Marina road inwards NITEL Building, and Brooks Street.

3.Catholic Mission Street by Water Board, Hawley Street, Okesuna Street and Moloney Street.

4. Onikan underpass by Officers Mess.

5. The adjoining Streets along Ahmadu Bello Way,

( including Adeola Odeku Junction by Ahmadu Bello way).

6. The adjoining streets along Akin Adesola Street.

7. Falomo Ramp bridge from Victoria Island.

8. The exit road from MTN building, Falomo.

9. Bourdilon road by Giwa barracks.

10. Entry to Falomo roundabout from Alfred Rewane by Church of the Assumption.

11. The adjoining Streets along Awolowo road.

12. Onikan roundabout by King George V road.

But motorists can take the following alternative routes during the period:

1. Motorists from Apongbon bridge will be diverted to Odunlami Street towards Campos/Igbosere Street to connect Sandgrouse road and Sura to continue their journeys.

2. Motorists from Victoria Island will be diverted to Ozumba Mbadiwe through Bonny Camp to link Onikan underpass to connect the Third Mainland bridge for their desired destinations.