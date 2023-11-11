Dino Melaye Raises Alarm Over ‘Filled Result Sheets’

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Kogi State, Dino Melaye, on Saturday, raised the alarm over “filled result sheets” in the Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of the North Central state.

The PDP candidate alleged that results sheets were filled in Kogi before the commencement of voting on Saturday.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Melaye said, “Result sheets have been written. There is a massive protest in Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of Kogi State right now.

“The result sheets have been filled and tampered with already and people are refusing to accredit, people are refusing to vote and they are insisting that plain result sheets must be shown to agents in accordance with electoral laws.”

APC is trying to compromise the election in Ogori/Msngogo Local Government of Kogi State. Kogites resist evil. pic.twitter.com/4RkIaxrLUG — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@_dinomelaye) November 11, 2023

Kogites resisting APC rigging in Ogori/Mangogo pic.twitter.com/473TnJuKK1 — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@_dinomelaye) November 11, 2023

Already filled result sheets before accreditation pic.twitter.com/zs2mpMmUUp Advertisement — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@_dinomelaye) November 11, 2023

In Kogi, the total number of registered voters is 1,932,654 and Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected is 1,833,160 with youths taking a lump 44% (850k) and the middle-aged having 32% (341K)

Eighteen candidates are in the contest in Kogi. Some of the top contenders in the November 11, 2023 poll in Kogi include Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP); Leke Abejide of the African Democratic Party (ADC); Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is an ex-Auditor General of Local Government in Kogi under Governor Yahaya Bello.

Like Kogi, governorship elections are being held in Imo and Bayelsa states.