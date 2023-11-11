Imo Poll: ‘Some Men Took Away Result Sheets’, Says INEC Officer

An official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the Oguta Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo State, on Saturday, claimed that some men invaded her polling unit and carted away result sheets.

Sandra Adimonye, INEC Presiding Officer at Town School, Egwe Egbuoma Ward in the Oguta LGA, said the men came on motorbikes and took away result sheets.

She said even though voting is ongoing, the incident has been reported to INEC to bring new result sheets so that figures will be entered after the voting exercise.

The development led to a heated argument between the electoral officer and party agents.

Governorship elections are being held in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states on Saturday.