Kogi Election: YIAGA Africa Draws INEC’s Attention To Pre-Filled Results

With voting just starting in the November 11, 2023 governorship poll in Kogi State, civil society organisation, YIAGA Africa, has raised the alarm about reports of pre-filled results sheets in Ogori/Magongo, Eika/Ohizenyi and some other areas of the North Central state.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), YIAGA Africa urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to probe the matter and “promptly safeguard the integrity of the process”.

According to the report, the results sheets were filled before the commencement of voting on Saturday.

Dear @inecnigeria we received report of pre-filled results sheet discovered in PU 004, Eni Ward of Ogori/magongo in Kogi state before commencement of voting. Kindly investigate and address this issue promptly to safeguard the integrity of the process. #KogiDecides2023

Similarly, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dino Melaye, raised the alarm about the incident in Ogori/Magongo, accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to compromise the election.

APC is trying to compromise the election in Ogori/Msngogo Local Government of Kogi State. Kogites resist evil.

In a swift reaction, INEC, also in a post on X, said the matter is being probed.

“Our attention has been drawn to a report that filled result sheets were discovered in some polling units in Kogi State,” the commission said.

“The Commission views this situation seriously.

“Our senior officials deployed to the State are currently investigating the incident(s). The Commission will communicate its decision earnestly.”

Our attention has been drawn to a report that filled result sheets were discovered in some polling units in Kogi State. The Commission views this situation seriously. Our senior officials deployed to the State are currently investigating the incident(s). The…

In Kogi, the total number of registered voters is 1,932,654 and Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected is 1,833,160 with youths taking a lump 44% (850k) and the middle-aged having 32% (341K)

Eighteen candidates are in the contest in Kogi. Some of the top contenders in the November 11, 2023 poll in Kogi include Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP); Leke Abejide of the African Democratic Party (ADC); Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is an ex-Auditor General of Local Government in Kogi under Governor Yahaya Bello.