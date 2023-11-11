LASTMA Arrests ‘Reckless’ Driver For Killing Passerby In Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Monday, arrested a ‘reckless’ private car driver involved in a fatal accident that resulted in the death of an innocent passerby in Ogba, Lagos.

According to Adebayo Taofiq, the Director of the Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department at LASTMA, the incident occurred around Yaya Abatan by College Road, Ogba, Ikeja.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of the unregistered white ‘Mercedes Benz’ (CLA 250) lost control due to overspeeding, leading to a collision with an innocent pedestrian who died on the spot.

“Lastma personnel apprehended the driver while running away after he saw that the innocent passerby had died as a result of the accident,” he said.

READ ALSO: Lagos Govt To Divert Traffic For Annual Women’s Marathon

Commander Akinola Ganiyu of LASTMA, who led the rescue team in the Iju-Ifako axis, confirmed that the driver was subsequently handed over to the police from Area ‘G’ Police Command, who were present at the scene for further investigations.

The vehicle involved in the accident was promptly cleared from the road to ensure smooth vehicular movement. Members of the deceased’s family later arrived to remove the corpse.

LASTMA’s General Manager, Bolaji Oreagba, also cautioned the motoring public against overspeeding and urged compliance with road signs and speed limits, especially during the ‘Ember Months’ period.