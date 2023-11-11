Obaseki Is My Friend Despite Political Differences, Says Oshiomhole

The senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, stated that despite political and party differences, Governor Godwin Obaseki remains his friend.

Oshiomhole, the immediate past Edo governor, stated this in Benin City while giving his goodwill message at the 2023 Alaghodaro Summit, with the theme, “The Edo Story: Creating Shared Opportunities into the Future,” taking place between November 8 and 12, 2023.

Oshiomhole, who thanked Obaseki for hosting the Alaghodaro Summit and inviting him, said he wants the world to know that Godwin Obaseki is his friend not enemy.

“Being friends doesn’t mean we can’t disagree or have different opinions but we must treat ourselves with love and care,” Oshiomhole stated.

“Regardless of what people say, we should not give the impression that different options translate to war. People don’t need the tears of leaders joining them to lament but taking bold steps to solve the problem facing the people.”

“Having the privilege as a governor, I have high regard for the Office of the Governor and the governor himself. To have all the civilian governors elected in the State present here today speaks volumes. We belong to different political parties but the total of those parties is not equal to Edo State. What this means to me is that we can politic differently but never doubt the shared commitment to the citizens of the State that should be the greatest in Nigeria.

“The language of leaders matters to followers. What defines democracy is that of ideology, even if we share the same destination but the route to get there may differ, it should not be a matter of war. I thought the world should know that Godwin is my friend. It doesn’t matter; being friends does not mean we cannot debate or disagree but being friends means we treat ourselves with love and care and bring our followers together.”

The senator added, “I am happy that with all the challenges in Nigeria, Nigeria is greater than the challenges.”

Earlier, Obaseki said his government has, in the past seven years, reengineered Edo State for growth and development, and consciously laid a solid foundation for the State’s future.

The governor in his address at the summit, noted that the government focused on six thematic pillars, including institutional reforms, economic revolution, social welfare, infrastructure development, environmental sustainability and arts and culture, noting that the bold reforms have positively impacted the lives of millions of Edo people, placing the State on the path of sustainable and accelerated growth and development.

The Alaghodaro Summit is organised yearly by the Edo State Government, in partnership with the private sector, to mark the anniversary of Governor Godwin Obaseki in office and showcase the progress being recorded in transforming the State into an investment haven.

Two former governors of the State, John Odigie-Oyegun and Lucky Igbinedion, were also present at the event, with both of them taking to the podium at different times to commend Obaseki for his lofty achievements and visionary leadership, which they said has transformed the State and placed it on the part of greatness.