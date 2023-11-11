PHOTOS: Voters Elect Governors In Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi

Voting has commenced in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states for the governorship elections in the three states.

Voting started around 08:30am in polling units observed by Channels Television’s correspondents in the three states.

Accreditation of voters and voting commenced simultaneously.

This followed the arrival of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at polling units with sensitive and non-sensitive materials.

See photos of voters at polling Unit 12, Ward 001, Upogoro/Odenku in Okene, Kogi State. Credit: ChannelsTV/Sodiq Adelakun:

Photos of voters at Uzi Primary School, Ward 004, Unit 003 Uzi, Owerri Municipal. Imo State. Photo: ChannelsTV/Dare Idowu: