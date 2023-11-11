VIDEO: Shooting, Abduction, Vote Buying Ongoing In Bayelsa – Election Observer

Nengi James said people are hungry and this made it difficult for vote buying to be halted at the poll. 

By Chris Ilems
Updated November 11, 2023
Nengi James (L) with Channels Television’s Chris Ilems (R) on November 11, 2023 in Bayelsa State

 

An election observer in Bayelsa State has raised the alarm about shooting, vote buying and abduction during Saturday’s governorship election in the South-South state.

Nengi James of the Transition Monitoring Group told Channels Television‘s Chris Ilems, that it was surprising that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) came around and left without necessarily stopping the situation of vote buying.

Watch video:

 

