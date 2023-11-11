VIDEO: Shooting, Abduction, Vote Buying Ongoing In Bayelsa – Election Observer

An election observer in Bayelsa State has raised the alarm about shooting, vote buying and abduction during Saturday’s governorship election in the South-South state.

Nengi James of the Transition Monitoring Group told Channels Television‘s Chris Ilems, that it was surprising that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) came around and left without necessarily stopping the situation of vote buying.

He said people are hungry and this made it difficult for vote buying to be halted at the poll.

