Abuja Airport Runway Closed As Aircraft Crash-Lands

An Aerocontractors Airlines crash-landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Sunday morning, leading to the closure of the airport’s runway.

The incident involved a Boeing 733 aircraft with Nationality and Registration Marks 5N-BYQ.

The aircraft which was from Lagos arrived in Abuja and in a bid to exit the runway via A4 had its nose wheel stuck in the grass verge with its fuselage on the runway.

“Consequently, the runway was closed pending the towing of the aircraft from the runway,” the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau said in a statement, adding that an investigation has commenced into the “serious incident”.

“There was no injury or fatality,” said a spokesman for the Bureau, James Odaudu.