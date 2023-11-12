Bayelsa Poll: APC Condemns Alleged Attempts To Collate Brass LGA Results In Yenagoa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned “brazen efforts” by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Governor Douye Diri to influence the relocation of results collation for Brass Local Government Area in the Bayelsa State governorship election to Yenagoa, the state capital.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, in a statement on Sunday, alleged that Diri was putting pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“INEC must stand its ground and collate the votes of Brass LGA in Brass as mandated by law before moving to Yenagoa for the final state collation,” it said.

See the full statement below: