Bayelsa Poll: APC Condemns Alleged Attempts To Collate Brass LGA Results In Yenagoa

FCT, ABUJA
NOVEMBER 12, 2023
PRESS STATEMENT
BAYELSA GUBER POLL: APC CONDEMNS ATTEMPTS TO MOVE COLLATION OF BRASS LGA TO YENAGOA
Our attention has been drawn to brazen efforts by Governor Duoye Diri and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to unlawfully and unduly pressure the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to move collation of results of Brass Local Government Area to Yenagoa, the State capital.
Brass, remarkably, is a major stronghold of our great party where the people have voted massively for our candidate, Timipre Sylva. The move is a calculated attempt to manipulate the result of the votes in favour of the PDP.
INEC must stand its ground and collate the votes of Brass LGA in Brass as mandated by law before moving to Yenagoa for the final state collation.
We also vehemently condemn Governor Diri’s fervent incitement of violent protests at the Peace Park in Yenagoa. This is utterly irresponsible and a violation of his oath of office as Governor. The people of Bayelsa deserve to vote and have results of the election declared in peace and safety. Governor Diri must stand down on his attempt to set Bayelsa state ablaze and uphold the important duty of his office as the Chief Security Officer of Bayelsa State.
Signed:
Felix Morka, Esq.
National Publicity Secretary
All Progressives Congress (APC)