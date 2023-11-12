SDP Calls For Cancellation Of Gov Election In Kogi Central

With the collation of the November 11, 2023 governorship election results ongoing in Kogi State, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel election results from Kogi Central.

Presenting the letter of petition of the SDP to the State Returning Officer, the agent of the party, David Edibo, said his party did not accept the outcome of the election in the five local government areas in the senatorial district.

Governor Yahaya Bello and the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Usman Adodo are from Kogi Central.

However, the APC agent, Idris King objected once again to the petition by the SDP.

Some of the top contenders in the November 11, 2023 poll in Kogi include Murtala Ajaka of the SDP; Leke Abejide of the African Democratic Party (ADC); Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and Usman Ododo of the APC, who is an ex-Auditor General of Local Government in Kogi under Bello.