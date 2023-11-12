Diri Wins Three LGAs As INEC Adjourns Collation Of Results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, adjourned the collation of election results in the Bayelsa State Governorship Elections conducted on November 11, 2023.

The collation of results was adjourned about two hours after the commencement of the exercise which was earlier adjourned last night.

Prof Faruq Kuta, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Of Technology, Minna, and the state Returning Officer for the election in Bayelsa adjourned the exercise till 3pm today.

The adjournment was after the collation of results from three of the eight local government areas in the state namely Kolokuma/Opokuma, Ogbia and Yenegoa. The remaining local government areas are Brass, Ekeremor, Nembe, Sagbama, and Southern Ijaw.

The returning officer said results from the remaining local government areas are being expected.

Sixteen political parties sponsored candidates for the election in Bayelsa.

In Bayelsa, Governor Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s main opponent is a former Minister of State For Petroleum Resources and an ex-governor of the state, Timipre Sylva.

Sylva, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the poll, was first Bayelsa governor from May 2007 to April 2008 and later between May 2008 and January 2012.

Like Bayelsa, governorship polls were held in Imo and Kogi states on Saturday. While collation of results is ongoing in Kogi, a winner has been declared by INEC in Imo with Governor Hope Uzodimma of APC defeating Samuel Anyanwu of the PDP, Labour Party (LP)’s Nneji Achonu, and 15 other opponents.

Uzodimma polled 540, 308 votes to defeat his closest rivals, PDP’s Anyanwu, who scored 71,503 votes and LP’s Achonu who got 64,081.

See Bayelsa Results So Far:

Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA

65,364 Number of Registered voters

24171 Accredited Voters

APC – 5349

LP – 22

PDP – 18465

Ogbia LGA:

Number of Registered voters: 119571

Accredited Voters: 36955

APC – 16319

LP – 57

PDP – 18435

Yenegoa LGA

Number of Registered voters: 218,394

Accredited Voters: 54380

APC – 14534

LP – 244

PDP – 37777