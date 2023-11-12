Former Hammer Andre Ayew Signs For Le Havre

French football club Le Havre announced Saturday the signing of Ghanaian international and former Premier League star Andre Ayew.

“In search of a new challenge, Andre Ayew has decided to join the Sky Blue & Marines and come back to Ligue 1,” wrote the club on X, formerly Twitter.

Following the end of his short-term contract with Nottingham Forest, Ayew returns to French football where he previously represented Marseille, Lorient and Arles-Avignon.

Ayew, 33, played seven seasons in the Premier League with Swansea, West Ham and Nottingham Forest.

In 2016, he joined the Hammers from Swansea for a fee of €24.1 million ($25.8 million), then a club record.

The son of Ghanaian legend Abedi Pele, Ayew has represented the African country more than 110 times, scoring 24 goals since his international debut in 2007.

Ayew was presented to Le Havre fans just prior to the side’s home league tie with Monaco on Saturday.

The club has not provided details on the duration of the Ghanaian’s contract.

AFP