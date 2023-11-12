Gov Polls: Yiaga Africa Queries INEC, Says Elections Didn’t Hold In Some Polling Units

An election observer, Yiaga Africa, has raised questions over the failure of some polling units to conduct governorship elections in Imo and Kogi states, two of the three states, including Bayelsa, where the exercise was held on Saturday.

The organisation, in a statement by the Chair, Yiaga Africa WTV Working Group, Dr. Hussaini Abdu, on Sunday, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to explain the status of the elections in the locations identified.

Yiaga Africa is a non-profit organisation with an objective to promote participatory democracy, human rights and civic participation, according to its website.

See the full statement below: