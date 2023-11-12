The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested six suspected vote buyers in Imo State.

On Saturday, residents of Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi trooped out to elect a new governor who will pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years.

The ICPC, in line with its sister agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), deployed its operatives to curb the increasing incidence of vote buying. As a result of their efforts, the anti-graft agency was able to recover a total of N4.1 million in cash from the suspects involved in the illegal practice.

In a statement on Sunday, the ICPC said the suspects were arrested at the 7 polling units at Orji Mechanic Village (PU 008), Concord Hotel (PU 009), Rento Hotel (PU 010), Township School (PU 005, 007, 008) and Ojukwu Library.

Recovered from one of the suspects was a notebook containing names and telephone numbers and from another, a long list with voters’ information.

“All the suspects were taken into custody, profiled, and had their statements taken under caution. They have since been released on bail even as investigations continue.”