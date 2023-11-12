INEC Begins Collation Of Results For Imo Governorship Poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has started the collation of results for the Imo State Governorship election.

The exercise started around 2:40 am on Sunday at the state collation centre in Owerri, the state capital. The Returning Officer is Professor Abayomi Fasina Vice Chancellor of the Federal University in Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State.

But there was a mild drama when the exercise began as party agents moved against the collation of the results.

“Why are we in a hurry to start collation?” some of the agents protested. “Party agents are not allowed to express their grievances. The world is watching.”

But the state Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the poll Prof Abayomi insisted on the commencement of the collation of results.

The collation of results comes hours after the conclusion of the governorship election, one of the three off-season polls held in the country on Saturday.

In Imo, the election was largely peaceful as voters trooped out to cast their ballots for their preferred candidates in the South-East state. Incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is seeking a second term in office. Labour Party (LP)’s Athan Achonu and Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are the two other major contenders for the election.

There are 27 local government areas in Imo State and the candidates are hopeful of winning the election. Already, APC has claimed all four local government results announced so far by the electoral umpire.