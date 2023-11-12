Popular Hausa Actor, Samanja Dies At 84

Veteran Hausa drama actor Usman Baba Pategi, popularly known as Samanja, is dead.

He died in the early hours of Sunday morning at a private hospital in Kaduna State after a prolonged illness.

The late Kannywood actor served in the Nigerian Army before retiring to work for the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) in Kaduna.

Samanja passed away at the age of 84, leaving behind two wives and twelve children.

According to a statement issued by one of his sons, Mohammad Usman, the late actor’s funeral prayer will be held at the Kabala Costain mosque in the Kaduna metropolis, in accordance with an Islamic injunction.