Akpabio, Ganduje Congratulate Uzodimma, Ododo, Hail INEC

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, have congratulated Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, and his Kogi counterpart, Usman Ododo, on their election victory at the just concluded governorship election in the state.

Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 540,308 votes to defeat the first runner-up, Peoples Democratic Party’s Samuel Anyanwu who raked in 71,503 votes and 16 other candidates in the election.

Ododo on his part won with 446,237 votes, defeating his closest rival, Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who scored 259,052, while Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 46,362 votes.

In his congratulatory message to the Imo state governor issued on Sunday in Abuja, Akpabio commended Uzodimma for his resilience and commitment to genuine democratic practices saying that good governance had triumphed over propaganda.

“I congratulate and rejoice with you and the people of Imo on your well-deserved re-election as the Executive Governor of Imo. Your victory is testimony of your excellent performance in office in the last four years,” Akpabio said.

“This victory is an affirmation by Ndi Imo of your sterling leadership qualities and confirmation of your outstanding performance and delivery of the dividends of democracy to the people.

“It is also an indication that our great party, the APC is firmly established in the South-east and accepted by the good people of the region.”

Akpabio also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for refusing to give in to blackmail and conducting a free and fair election.

The Senate President noted that despite ‘attempted strikes’ and ‘manipulated blackmail’ of those he considered enemies of the Imo people, God took control of the situation.

He also extended the goodwill of the APC family in the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

While felicitating the Imo governor on his electoral victory, Ganduje expressed happiness with the overwhelming support exhibited by the electorate in Kogi State in electing Usman Ododo in the state governorship poll.

Ganduje in a statement on Sunday night by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, said the electoral feats of both Uzodimma and Ododo reinforced the fact that Nigerians are well at home with the APC.

He said the victory by the APC in both states underlines Nigeria’s satisfaction with democracy dividends by Uzodimma of Imo State and the outgoing Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

“What gladdens me about the victory of the APC in both Kogi and Imo states is that Nigerians are appreciative of good governance and they want continuity in peace and sustainable growth in their states,” Ganduje said.

“As a progressive party, we will always live up to our promises to deliver good governance. The people of Imo and Kogi states can be rest assured that Uzodimma would sustain his developmental strides in the state while Ododo would consolidate the enviable legacies of Governor Yahaya Bello.”

While congratulating both Uzodinma and Ododo, Ganduje urged members of the opposition political parties in both states to accept their defeat in good faith.