Cult Clash: Three Dead, Others Arrested In Ogun

Three persons have been killed with three others arrested in the Sagamu area of Ogun State, police authorities said on Monday.

The Ogun State Police Command disclosed this in a statement, saying the victims died after rival cults clashed in the Agbowa area of Sagamu.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Omolola Odutola, stated that some suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident.

She identified the suspects as Oluwatosin Adeniro, Adebayo Oluwasun and Segun Ademola.

“During a routine weekend patrol In Sagamu, by the Divisional Police Officer on Sunday, 12th November 2023. An intelligence was intercepted by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) from a concerned citizen with a private identity,” the statement read.

“According to the information provided, a group of unknown men suspected to be cultists, approximately six in number, had gone to the Agbowa area to foment trouble causing rival cult group clash.”

She said upon receiving the information, the Divisional Police Officer swiftly led a patrol team to the area. On arrival, they discovered three unidentified young men lying lifeless in a pool of blood, with gunshot wounds to their heads.

The public relations officer further informed the public that the victims were immediately rushed to Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital in Sagamu, where a doctor certified them dead, while their bodies were subsequently taken to the morgue.

“Cordoning off the scene of the crime, eight expended cartridges, one live cartridge, and one Samsung phone were recovered from the scene of the crime,” she added.

On his part, the State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, has ordered the deployment of men and officers of the Command to instil confidence among residents as well as maintain peace and order in and around Sagamu.

The police authorities also urged Ogun residents to continue with their daily routines without any fear or hesitation, reiterating their determination to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.