Driver Fleeing LASTMA Officials Kills Two Road Sweepers

A driver evading arrest by traffic officials on Monday morning killed two road sweepers on the Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos State.

Our correspondent, who was at the scene of the accident, gathered that the driver, whose name is unknown as of press time, was chased by officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) when the fleeing driver rammed into two members of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) at their duty post by the roadside.

The situation led to a demonstration as passersby and motorists protested the killing of the street sweepers.

Security agents including policemen have since arrived at the scene and tear-gassed protesters in an attempt to disperse them and quell the situation.

Meanwhile, LAWMA confirmed the death of the two sanitation workers in a statement on Monday.

“LAWMA is working with security agencies to apprehend and prosecute the errant driver of the car, with vehicle number EPE 984 DV,” the statement read.

“We wish to appeal to motorists for the umpteenth time, to drive with utmost caution on the highways, to avoid sad incidents like this happening to our sanitation workers or anyone in the course of their legitimate duties.

“The public is urged to remain calm as appropriate steps are being taken and necessary measures put in place.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of the deceased, whom we love most dearly. May their souls continue to rest in peace.”