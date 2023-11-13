Mishap At Gbagada Axis Not Caused By Taskforce Officials – Jejeloye

The Lagos State Taskforce has distanced itself from the tragedy that occurred at the Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway in the nation’s commercial capital.

Early Monday, a driver evading arrest by traffic officials killed two road sweepers on the Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos State.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver, whose name is unknown as of press time, was chased by officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) where the fleeing driver rammed into two members of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) at their duty post by the roadside.

In a statement issued hours after the incident, the Chairman of the Task Force, Shola Jejeloye, said there is no iota of truth in media reports linking taskforce officials to the tragedy.

“It is a very sad and most importantly avoidable incident today that has led to loss of lives. As an Agency, we have a very firm belief that traffic offence is not a criminal offence, therefore it is better for a traffic offender to escape from the scene of the offence than to create madness on the road that could lead to loss of life,” Jejeloye was quoted by the taskforce’s spokesman, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem.

Jejeloye stated that none of the Taskforce officials were posted out today for any traffic enforcement, adding that they were rather deployed to Ile-Zik, Dopemu and Ikeja to maintain law and order during the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) protest.

“The officials involved in this devastating incident will be fished out, arrested and will be made to answer for their crimes. The suspected motorist who evaded arrest and knocked down these two innocent workers will also be trailed and prosecuted. In this era of social media, there is no hiding place for any criminal,” he added.

Meanwhile, the situation led to a demonstration as passersby and motorists protested the killing of the street sweepers.

Security agents including policemen have since arrived at the scene and tear-gassed protesters in an attempt to disperse them and quell the situation.

LAWMA confirmed the death of the two sanitation workers in a statement on Monday.