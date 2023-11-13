NNPC Restores Production of 275,000bpd Production 

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), on Sunday, brokered a peace deal between the Management of TotalEnergies, operator of the NNPC / TotalEnergies JV, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association, (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

At the meeting, according to a statement by NNPCL spokesman, Olufemi Soneye, the unions agreed to suspend ongoing industrial action leading to immediate restoration of 275, 000 barrels of oil per day production.

In a communiqué issued at the end of a marathon negotiation session chaired by Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPC Ltd., all parties committed to resolving all the issues within an agreed framework.

The communiqué was signed by TotalEnergies MD/CEO Matthieu Bouyer, PENGASSAN President, Comrade Festus Osifo, and NUPENG President, Comrade Williams Akporegha. It was witnessed by NNPC Ltd.’s, EVP Upstream Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan and Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services, Bala Wunti. Also in attendance was Victor Bandele, Deputy Managing Director, TotalEnergies.