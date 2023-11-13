PDP, LP Call For Cancellation Of Imo Governorship Poll

The Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called for the outright cancellation of the governorship election in Imo State over irregularities that they allege marred the election.

At a press conference in Owerri, the Imo state capital, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Athan Achonu, and his PDP counterpart, Samuel Anyanwu, said the election was below standard and a dent in the integrity of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Meanwhile, the APC in Imo has called on other political parties to close ranks, accept the outcome of the election, and support Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to develop the state in the next four years.

The state chairman of the APC, Macdonald Ebere, described the election as free, fair and credible.

A coalition of INEC observers who monitored the election across the 27 local government areas of the state commended INEC and security operatives for a job well done.

The Imo State governorship election was one of the three off-cycle elections conducted by INEC on Saturday, with 17 political parties contesting for the number one seat in the state.

At the end of the exercise, Uzodimma was declared the winner with 540,308 votes.