Tinubu Congratulates Diri, Uzodimma, Ododo On Governorship Victories 

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, his Imo State counterpart Hope Uzodimma, and Governor-Elect Usman Ododo on their victories in the just-finished governorship elections.

Diri (of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP) and Uzodimma won their re-election bids while Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) clinched the Kogi State governorship poll.

Hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared them as winners of the off-cycle elections, President Tinubu congratulated them for the victories, saying they reflected the people’s wishes.

“The President commends the electorate in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa for their participation in the electoral process, affirming the resilience of democratic institutions and the power of the people in shaping the nation’s political landscape,” president spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said in a statement.

“President Tinubu says the outcome of the elections reflects the wishes of the people, emphasizing that democracy thrives when voters reward competence, transparency, and good governance.”

