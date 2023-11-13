UNIPORT Student Remanded In Prison Over Murder Of Girlfriend 

A 400L Petrochemical Engineering student of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Damian Okoligwe, has been remanded in prison custody over the murder of his girlfriend.

Damian has been accused of killing her some weeks back. He was arraigned at the Magistrate court in Port Harcourt – where he is standing trial for murder – on Monday.

When the case was called, the prosecution made an application for remand proceedings, praying the court to consign him to the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

He further prayed the court that the case file be sent to the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for future advice. This application went unopposed by the defense counsel.

In her ruling, the magistrate Obiageri Anugbum said the accusations were very grievous and as such remanded Damian in prison custody even as she ordered that the case file be removed to the DPP’s office. She further adjourned the case to 15th December 2023 for legal advice

Damian is accused of killing and dismembering Justina Otuene, a 200L of Biochemistry who is believed to have been his lover.