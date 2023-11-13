VIDEO: Confusion As Party Agents Clash At Bayelsa Collation Centre

Pandemonium broke out on Monday afternoon at the Bayelsa State collation centre for the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Yenagoa, the state capital, when two party agents engaged in a scuffle over results collated from the Brass Local Government Area (LGA).

The party agents identified as members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Accord started the free-for-all before the state Returning Officer, Prof Faruq Kuta, electoral officials, security agents and observers.

Security agents had a tough time dousing the brawl as the two aggrieved men rushed out of the collation building to continue their fight outside.

Kuta subsequently adjourned collation. So far, results from seven of the eight LGAs have been announced with the incumbent, Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the lead having won five local governments while APC’s Timipre Sylva got two.

The PDP candidate is leading his APC counterpart with over 55,000 votes but results from the last LGA, Southern Ijaw, might be a game-changer.

Agents of the Accord Party and the All Progressives Congress have clashed at the Bayelsa Collation Centre pic.twitter.com/0i3V7wxJRP — Channels Television (@channelstv) November 13, 2023

See Bayelsa Results So Far:

Brass LGA

APC – 18,431

LP – 83

PDP – 12,602

Sagbama LGA

APC – 6,608

LP – 217

PDP – 35,504

Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA

APC – 5,349

LP – 22

PDP – 18,465

Ogbia LGA

APC – 16,319

LP – 57

PDP – 18,435

Yenegoa LGA

APC – 14,534

LP – 244

PDP – 37,777

Nembe LGA

APC – 22,248

LP – 113

PDP – 4,556

Ekeremor LGA

APC – 8,445

LP – 50

PDP – 23,172