VIDEO: Confusion As Party Agents Clash At Bayelsa Collation Centre

Pandemonium broke out on Monday afternoon at the Bayelsa State collation centre for the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Yenagoa, the state capital, when two party agents engaged in a scuffle over results collated from the Brass Local Government Area (LGA).
The party agents identified as members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Accord started the free-for-all before the state Returning Officer, Prof Faruq Kuta, electoral officials, security agents and observers.
Security agents had a tough time dousing the brawl as the two aggrieved men rushed out of the collation building to continue their fight outside.
Kuta subsequently adjourned collation. So far, results from seven of the eight LGAs have been announced with the incumbent, Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the lead having won five local governments while APC’s Timipre Sylva got two.
The PDP candidate is leading his APC counterpart with over 55,000 votes but results from the last LGA, Southern Ijaw, might be a game-changer.
Agents of the Accord Party and the All Progressives Congress have clashed at the Bayelsa Collation Centre pic.twitter.com/0i3V7wxJRP
— Channels Television (@channelstv) November 13, 2023
See Bayelsa Results So Far:
Brass LGA
APC – 18,431
LP – 83
PDP – 12,602
Sagbama LGA
APC – 6,608
LP – 217
PDP – 35,504
Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA
APC – 5,349
LP – 22
PDP – 18,465
Ogbia LGA
APC – 16,319
LP – 57
PDP – 18,435
Yenegoa LGA
APC – 14,534
LP – 244
PDP – 37,777
Nembe LGA
APC – 22,248
LP – 113
PDP – 4,556
Ekeremor LGA
APC – 8,445
LP – 50
PDP – 23,172