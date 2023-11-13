VIDEO: Uzodimma Invites Opponents To Govt, Says ‘They Did Not Lose, Imo People Won’

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Monday, gave an acceptance speech a day after his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the off-cycle governorship election in the state.

In the live broadcast from Owerri, the state capital, the governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate extended an olive branch to his opponents, including Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Athan Achonu of the Labour Party (LP), who came second and third, respectively.

Uzodimma said he “congratulates” and “commiserates” with his rivals, arguing that they did not lose, but that the “Imo people won”.

He added that the victory was from God, who, according to him, was also responsible for his first-term victory when a Supreme Court ruling declared him as the winner, unseating Emeka Ihedioha.

Watch the full speech below: