WAEC To Conduct Computer-Based Exams For Private Candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), on Monday, said it has concluded plans to conduct Computer Based Examination (CBE) for candidates writing its examination.

In a statement, the acting Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, Moyosola Adesina, said the adoption of the CBT will commence with WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2024 – First Series, which is slated to be held in February 2024.

“In line with global best practices, the Nigeria National Office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) wishes to inform the general public, and all its stakeholders, that it has concluded plans to migrate its WASSCE for Private Candidates Examination Diets from Paper and Pencil Test to Computer Based Examination (CBE),” the statement read.

See the full statement below: