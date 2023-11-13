Wike Receives UAE Ambassador, Seeks Reversal Of Visa Ban On Nigerians

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, received the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, at his office in Abuja.

During the meeting, Wike said he was concerned over the visa ban on Nigerians and hoped that the UAE government would expedite the restriction lift to enable Nigerians to travel to the country.

He commended the tourism attraction the city had been able to garner over the years and hoped that Nigeria would emulate this.

The minister further said the relationship between both countries was important to foster national development and promised that the Federal Government would explore more ways to partner with the UAE to ensure economic growth in Nigeria.

For his part, the ambassador explained that over the past months, the UAE government had been working to close some gaps and lift the visa ban on Nigerians.

Though he said the government had encountered some challenges that led to the stalling of the visa ban lift, he assured the minister that very soon, there will be good news.