Atiku Calls For Merger Of Opposition Parties To Challenge APC 

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar believes the merger of Nigeria’s opposition parties will help in forming a stronger front against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, said this in Abuja on Tuesday when he hosted the national executive committee of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC).

Today, during a meeting with the National Executive Committee of the Inter-Party Advisory Council Nigeria (IPAC), I emphasised the importance of protecting our democracy. I expressed concern over the APC’s actions, leading Nigeria towards a one-party dictatorship. I urged IPAC,… pic.twitter.com/XBO1SJCAuS — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) November 14, 2023



“Today, during a meeting with the National Executive Committee of the Inter-Party Advisory Council Nigeria (IPAC), I emphasised the importance of protecting our democracy. I expressed concern over the APC’s actions, leading Nigeria towards a one-party dictatorship. I urged IPAC, led by Yabagi Sani, to rally opposition parties to form a stronger front against this threat.

I criticised INEC for conducting poor elections, including discrepancies in voter numbers. I called for the National Assembly to prioritise constitutional and electoral reforms, in particular electronic voting reforms, to ensure transparent elections and protect our democracy. I believe democracy, despite its flaws, is the best form of government, and I am committed to working with others in providing its preservation in Nigeria.”

The IPAC team was led to the visit by its National President Yabagi Sani.