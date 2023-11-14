Customs Vows To Implement Senate’s Recommendation On Abuse Of Firearms

The Nigerian Customs Service has promised to ensure the implementation of the recommendations of the Senate over the abuse of firearms by its operatives.

The Comptroller of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi stated this on Tuesday when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Customs, affirming that the agency will ramp up its revenue target to essentially assist the Federal Government in addressing the yearly budget deficit.

The lawmakers asked the Customs Comptroller General to begin the decongestion of all customs warehouses, particularly to dispense perishable items given to Internally Displaced Persons across the country.

READ ALSO: Senate Demands Sanctions For Customs Officers Misusing Firearms At Borders

The committee resolved to judiciously perform its oversight functions on Nigeria Customs to achieve its core mandate of tackling smuggling across the nation’s borders.

Last week, the upper chamber adopted recommendations of its ad hoc committee which included the redeployment of two Controllers of Customs.