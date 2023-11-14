FULL LIST: Oshoala, Nnadozie Make Shortlist As Nigeria Dominates CAF Women’s Awards

Super Falcons’ Asisat Oshoala and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie make the cut as Nigeria dominated the shortlist for the 2023 CAF Women’s Awards.

The continent’s governing body released the shortlist of nominees on Tuesday afternoon with the Super Falcons, and their coach Wandy Waldrum also making the cut.

Oshoala, who plays for Barcelona Femeni, won the treble including the Champions League with the Spanish giants, and is on the cusp of winning a record-extending sixth CAF Women’s Player of the Year Award. She is the current holder – her fifth gong to surpass compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha’s record. She was also a 2023 Ballon d’Or nominee.

Apart from Oshoala, other Nigerian nominees for the Player of the Year include Nnadozie, Christy Ucheibe, Osinachi Ohale, Toni Payne, and Uchenna Kanu.

Goalkeeper Nnadozie made the list for the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year prize just as Waldrum was nominated in the Coach of the Year category.

There were also other Nigerian nominees for the Young Player of the Year as Deborah Abiodun, Esther Ajakaye and Oluwatosin Demehin made the list.

The Super Falcons are also in contention for the Team of the Year Prize after a gallant showing at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

In the male category released earlier in the year, Victor Osimhen was nominated and is expected to become the first Nigerian since 1999 to land the prize.

Player of the Year (Women). This year’s CAF awards will take place in Marrakech, Morocco on December 11, 2023.

CAF 2023 Women’s Player of the Year Nominees

1. Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon, Internazionale Milano)

2. Evelyn Badu (Ghana, Avaldnes)

3. Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi, Paris Saint-Germain)

4. Temwa Chawinga (Malawi, Wuhan Jiangda)

5. Anissa Lahmari (Morocco, Levante Las Planas)

6. Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

7. Ghizlaine Chebbak (Morocco, AS FAR)

8. Ibtissam Jraidi (Morocco, AS FAR/Al Ahli)

9. Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco, AS FAR)

10. Zenatha Coleman (Namibia, Fenerbahce)

11. Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)

12. Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

13. Christy Ucheibe (Nigeria, Benfica)

14. Osinachi Ohale (Nigeria, Alaves/Pachuca)

15. Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria, Atletico Madrid)

16. Toni Payne (Nigeria, Sevilla)

17. Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria, Tigres/Racing Louisville)

18. Ndeye Awa Diakhaté (Senegal, Olympique de Marseille)

19. Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

20. Hilda Magaia (South Africa, Sejong Sportstoto)

21. Jermaine Seoposenwe (South Africa, Juarez/Monterrey)

22. Linda Motlhalo (South Africa, Glasgow City)

23. Refiloe Jane (South Africa, Sassuolo)

24. Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa, Racing Louisville)

25. Afi Sabine Woedikou (Togo, Strasbourg/Nantes)

26. Sabrina Ellouzi (Tunisia, Excelsior)

27. Fazila Ikwaput (Uganda, Kampala Queens)

28. Barbara Banda (Zambia, Shanghai Shengli)

29. Grace Chanda (Zambia, Madrid CFF)

30. Rachael Kundananji (Zambia, Madrid CFF)

2023 CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year Nominees

1. Ange Bawou (Cameroon, Bayelsa Queens/ BIIK-Shymkent)

2. Dolores Hernandez Masongo (Equatorial Guinea, Huracanes)

3. Imane Abdelahad (Morocco, SC Casablanca)

4. Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco, AS FAR)

5. Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

6. Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

7. Kaylin Swart (South Africa, JVW)

8. Najiat Abass Idrisa (Tanzania, JKT Queens)

9. Catherine Musonda (Zambia, Tomiris Turan)

10. Cynthia Shongwe (Zimbabwe, Harare City)

2023 CAF Women’s Interclub Player of the Year

1. Refilwe Tholakele (Botswana, Mamelodi Sundowns)

2. N’Guessan Nadege Koffi (Cote d’Ivoire, SC Casablanca)

3. Elena Oyana (Equatorial Guinea, Huracanes)

4. Comfort Yeboah (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa)

5. Tracy Twum (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa)

6. Oumou Kone (Mali, AS Mande)

7. Aziza Rabbah (Morocco, AS FAR)

8. Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

9. Ghizlaine Chebbak (Morocco, AS FAR)

10. Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

CAF Women’s 2023 Young Player of the Year

1. Comfort Yeboah (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa)

2. Mary Amponsah (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa)

3. Nesryne El Chad (Morocco, Lille)

4. Deborah Abiodun (Nigeria, Pittsburg Panthers)

5. Esther Opeyemi Ajakaye (Nigeria, Delta Queens)

6. Oluwatosin Demehin (Nigeria, Stade Reims)

7. Hapsatou Malado Diallo (Senegal, USPA/Eibar)

8. Thubelihle Shamase (South Africa, University of Johannesburg FC)

9. Winifreda Gerald (Tanzania, JKT Queens)

10. Fauzia Najjemba (Uganda, Dynamo Moscow)

CAF 2023 Women’s Coach of the Year

1. Nana Joe Adarkwa (Ampem Darkoa)

2. Lovemore Fazili (Malawi)

3. Mehdi El Qaichouri (SC Casablanca)

4. Mohamed Amine Alioua (AS FAR)

5. Reynald Pedros (Morocco)

6. Randy Waldrum (Nigeria)

7. Mame Moussa Cisse (Senegal)

8. Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

9. Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns)

10. Esther Chabruma (JKT Queens)

CAF 2023 Women National Team of the Year

1. Burkina Faso

2. Burundi

3. Ghana

4. Malawi

5. Morocco

6. Nigeria

7. Senegal

8. South Africa

9. Tanzania

10. Zambia

Club of the Year (Women)

1. Athletico d’Abidjan (Cote d’Ivoire)

2. Huracanes (Equatorial Guinea)

3. Ampem Darkoa (Ghana)

4. AS Mande (Mali)

5. AS FAR (Morocco)

6. SC Casablanca (Morocco)

7. Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

8. JKT Queens (Tanzania)