INEC Debunks Claims Of Tampering With Kogi Poll Results On IReV

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has refuted claims of tampering with the results of the Kogi State Governorship election on the Results View Portal (IReV).

While some reports have claimed that the Commission tampered with the results on the portal, INEC’s National Commissioner and Member, Information and Voter Education Committee Mohammed Kudu Haruna said they are “unfounded”.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) attention has been drawn to some media reports alleging that the Commission was tampering with the accredited figures of voters in the Kogi Governorship Election results uploaded on the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal,” it said. “However, these reports are unfounded.”

According to INEC, the most accurate and up-to-date Voters’ Accreditation Data is available in the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), which is used for the authentication and accreditation of registered voters at various polling units on election day.

“It automatically retains the accreditation data of all voters,” the Commission added.

BELOW IS INEC’S PRESS RELEASE ON ALLEGED MANIPULATION OF ACCREDITATION DATA ON IReV