NLC, TUC Strike Unwarranted, Attempt To Blackmail FG – Presidency

The Presidency, on Tuesday, criticised the nationwide strike of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) as “unwarranted”, arguing it is an attempt to blackmail the government.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement, expressed dismay that the strike proceeded, despite a restriction order by the National Industrial Court.

“This decision by the NLC and TUC other than being an ego tripping move is clearly unwarranted. It is an attempt to blackmail the government by the leadership of the NLC,” the statement said.

“We are still at a loss as to why the NLC and TUC decided to punish a whole country of over 200million people over a personal matter involving the NLC President, Mr. Joe Ajaero, whose error of judgment led to assault on him in Owerri while he was planning to incite the workers in Imo State into a needless strike.”

See the full statement below: