Sweepers’ Death: Hit-And-Run Driver Turns Self In, Police To Arraign Him

A hit-and-run driver who crushed two road sweepers to death on Monday on the Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway of Lagos State has surrendered himself to the Lagos State Police Command.

The suspect who drove the vehicle with number plate EPE 984 DV turned himself in to the police on Monday evening, the police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, told Channels Television on Tuesday morning.

“He turned himself in yesterday (Monday) and he will be arraigned for manslaughter possibly today (Tuesday),” Hundeyin told our correspondent in a telephone chat.

Channels Television had reported that the driver crushed two members of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) to death at their duty post by the roadside on Monday.

The driver, who fled after the accident, was alleged to have been evading arrest by officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) when he rammed into the road sweepers.

Although the state Ministry of Transportation confirmed the death of the two road sweepers, it denied that the driver was chased by LASTMA officers when the unfortunate incident happened.

The ministry said investigation has been launched into the incident and those found culpable would be brought to book.