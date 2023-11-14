Remi Tinubu Disburses N250,000 Each To 1,709 Armed Forces’ Widows, Orphans

Nigeria’s First Lady Remi Tinubu has disbursed N250,000 each to 1,709 widows and orphans of fallen heroes of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

A statement by Remi Tinubu’s media aide Busola Kukoyi said the move is courtesy of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) an initiative of the Nigerian First Lady.

“Under the Social Investment Program of the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI, we are here to empower 1,709 widows with the sum of two hundred and fifty thousand naira (N250,000) each,” she quoted Remi Tinubu as saying Tuesday.

“This will enable you to recapitalize an existing business or start a business of your choice to enable you to care for your families”.

Beneficiaries of the programme were drawn from across the country with the First Lady reiterating “that the sacrifices of their breadwinners who have paid the ultimate price in the defence of the country must be rewarded with the provision of adequate welfare”.

Widows, Not Victims

“We recognize that widows are not victims; they are survivors. You have shown extraordinary courage in the face of adversity, and we are here to offer a helping hand as you chart a new path forward,” she said.

“Some of you have been widows for some time while some of you have just been widowed and we hope that the older widows will give emotional support to the younger ones.”

While commending the First Lady for the gesture, the Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa says the gesture shows that the welfare of widows is a priority to her.

Beneficiaries were drawn from the Nigeria Army Officers Wives Association, (NAOWA); the Nigerian Navy Officers Wives Association (NOWA) the Nigerian Navy Officers Wives Association (NAFOWA), the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) and the Defence Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA), the statement added.

