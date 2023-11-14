VIDEO: Nigeria’s Helen Williams Sets World Record For Longest Handmade Wig

A Nigerian Helen Williams has set a world record for the longest handmade wig, the Guinness World Records said Tuesday.

She achieved the feat in Lagos with his handmade wig of 351.28 metres (1,152 ft 5 in).

“Helen spent 11 days and over two million naira (£2,031; $2,493) making the wig,” Guinness World Records said.

“After constructing the underlay with wig-cap netting and black fabric attached to a bicycle helmet, she completed the hairpiece using 1,000 bundles of hair, 12 cans of hair spray, 35 tubes of hair glue, and 6,250 hair clips.

The Nigerian has been a professional wigmaker for the past eight years, making between 50 to 300 wigs weekly.

But creating a world record was not an easy feat for Helen despite the almost-decade-long experience.

“At some point, I felt exhausted,” she told the British reference book. “However, friends and family encouraged me. I did not want to let them down, so I maintained my focus. The outcome is the longest handmade wig in the world.”

Helen did the work beside the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway – a route linking Ogun and Lagos State.

Her achievement comes in the same year that another Nigeria chef Hilda Baci set a record for the longest cooking marathon. While Hilda became a sensation following the milestone, her record was bettered by Irish chef Alan Fisher about two weeks ago.