FG Inaugurates Committee On Salt, Kaolin Production

The Federal Government has inaugurated a 10-man committee to strengthen the mechanism for full-scale and industrial production of Salt and Kaolin in the country.

During the inauguration ceremony held on Wednesday at the Headquarters of the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary, Dr Mary Ogbe, said that the initiative to explore and exploit Salt and Kaolin aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

“To change the narrative and kick start the development of our nation, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, with his Renewed Hope Agenda has challenged us to believe in our country and develop it as we do not have another country,” she said.

“It is this consideration that is behind the strong desire of the Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Oladele Alake to develop the exploration exploitation and processing of salt and Kaolin in Nigeria for Nigeria’s use and subsequent export. This will provide jobs for Nigerians, conserve foreign exchange and boost our economy.”

Ogbe urged the committee to come up with any other recommendation that would assist the government in taking proactive measures to develop the sector.

Ogbe gave a timeline, on or before 30 November 2023, to the committee for submission of its report given the urgency of the assignment.

While Prof Zachaeus Opafunsho, the Director- General/CEO of the Council for Mining Engineers and Geoscientists of Nigeria, will serve as Chairman of the committee, Mrs Salamatu Umar, Director Special Duties Department in the Ministry, is the Secretary.

The committee’s terms of reference include: Determining the extent of deposits and locations of brine rock salt and Kaolin in Nigeria; Determining the number and viability of licenses issued for the exploration and exploitation of these minerals; Determining the cost of exploration of those sites to ascertain the quantum of the existence of brine, rock salts and Kaolin ( if this has not been determined before); and Propose the way forward to actualizing the building of Salt and Kaolin Processing plants in Nigeria.